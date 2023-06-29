Home » Rosacea treatment – means that are suitable according to the product test
Irritable skin Rosacea or the agony of facial redness – according to product tests, these agents are suitable for skin treatment

Rosacea cannot be cured, but is usually easily treatable.

Rosacea can be distressing for sufferers. The skin is irritated, quickly reddens, inflamed. The skin condition cannot be cured, but it is usually easily treatable. Stiftung Warentest tested 13 drugs for their suitability.

Rosacea usually begins at the age of 30, and the disease rarely breaks out in adolescence. There are more and more red spots and veins on the face, as well as pustules and skin nodules – the facial skin is chronically inflamed. The disease is known as rosacea or couperose. It’s not contagious, but it’s not curable either. However, there are remedies that treat rosacea outbreaks well, but only with a prescription. Stiftung Warentest had 13 products evaluated by experts.

Especially now in summer those affected by the skin condition suffer particularly. Your skin reacts strongly to extreme conditions. Both heat and UV light are real poison for irritable skin and can trigger flare-ups of couperose. But there are ways to protect sensitive skin from breakouts.

In the case of rosacea, protect the skin as much as possible

In the case of rosacea, the credo applies: a little helps a lot. Cleaning with lukewarm water is sufficient. Cleansing lotions or scrubs have a counterproductive effect. Creams containing fat, including sun creams, should be used just as little as certain cosmetics. Because these ingredients such as essential oils or perfume irritate sensitive skin even more. Spicy foods, greasy foods or alcohol should be avoided.

If rosacea breaks out, it can usually be treated well with creams and gels. The cheapest suitable rosacea medication that works against pustules and skin nodules comes with metronidazole. According to the product test, this is “slightly more skin-friendly than azelaic acid”. 50 grams of the gel “Metrogalen” cost about 25 euros. The “Soolantra” cream with the active ingredient Ivermectin works a little better. But 45 grams also cost around 40 euros. The “Skinoren 15%” gel with azelaic acid is also suitable. According to the test, rosacea disappears when using this product. Symptoms partially complete. 30 grams cost around 24 euros.

If treatment with cream or gel is not sufficient, antibiotics can also be used. But that is not a permanent solution. If the drugs are taken over a longer period of time, there is a risk of resistance developing. In addition, the therapeutic effect must be better documented, according to the experts. Stiftung Warentest evaluates the tablets and capsules with the active ingredients doxycycline and minocycline as “limited suitability”.

