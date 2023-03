The secrets of Matteo Messina Denaro’s fugitive life were kept by his sister, Rosalia, Rosetta, as they call her in the family: the 68-year-old woman was arrested this morning by the carabinieri del Ros in Castelvetrano, in the historic family home, in via Albert Mario. The pool coordinated by the prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the deputy Paolo Guido contests the accusation of mafia association: “For having managed the family’s cash” and for having been she &…