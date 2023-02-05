Guest of “Verissimo” in the February 4 episode, Rosanna Lambertucci confides in Silvia Toffanin that she has known eating disorders: “I had been disappointed in love, emotional disappointment, how can one suffer at that age when you are not prepared to disappointments, you don’t know how to defend yourself”

Six pregnancies gone wrong before being able to have a baby girl, and the shadow of eating disorders. Rosanna Lambertucci tell the most difficult pages of your story guest a very true in the episode broadcast on Saturday 4 February. In the studio with her Angelica, whom he defines as “the daughter of the miracle”. In fact, before her arrival, Lambertucci lost 6 children. “She is my seventh arrival. Two years earlier Elisa was born in 1974, who was the little girl I finally managed to have after that I had lost five. Something unexpected happened when Elisa was born […] I had emergency surgery for placental abruption. An extremely dramatic thing. They managed to save my life, but the little girl died after three days. For me it was too much drama because I finally managed to have it. I was losing the kids because I had a tubal problem. Then came Angelica, the daughter of the miracle”.

As mentioned, however, Rosanna Lambertucci also met the food disorders, after a heartbreak: “I had all the eating disorders, both anorexia and bulimia” he confides to Silvia Toffanin. “They are actually problems related to affectivity. They are deep emotional disturbances that very often can become serious pathologies. I had experienced a disappointment in love, an emotional disappointment, how can one suffer at that age when you are not prepared for disappointments, you don’t know how to defend yourself”. And again: “At a certain point my stomach closed up, I could no longer swallow. I understood that I had to eat, I was aware of the importance of eating, but I had the bite in the mouth that was getting bigger and bigger […] You try to tell yourself that you have to do it, but this morsel gets so big that you can’t swallow it”.

To save her from this dangerous spiral was the love for a 4-legged friend: “A little dog saved me a foundling who was abandoned and I, who have always loved animals, took care of them. I realized she needed me. And this unconditional love that only an animal can give you, he managed to reopen this enormous closure that had been created inside me ”.