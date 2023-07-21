Rose Companion: These plants look particularly beautiful | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 07/20/2023 09:49 am

Roses are among the classics in the bed. They look particularly beautiful when combined with flowers that emphasize their beauty. What plants go well with roses?

When choosing companion plants for roses, you should make sure that the plants have similar requirements: a sunny location with nutrient-rich, permeable and deep garden soil is ideal.

Do not plant other plants too close to roses

For a harmonious look, the companion plants should not grow much higher than the rose or be planted in the back of the bed. They should also not overgrow: if other plants grow too densely, roses cannot dry thoroughly after rain and watering and can be attacked by fungal diseases such as rose rust, black spot and powdery mildew. For this reason, you should already ensure sufficient distance when planting.

Rose companion: Beautiful contrasts through colors and shapes

White sage makes a pretty rose companion.

The companion plants should play around the roses and not visually dominate. Red or pink roses, for example, look particularly beautiful when contrasted with white or blue blossoms. Perennials with striking and particularly colored leaves such as hostas and purple bells are just as attractive as fragrant herbs such as oregano, basil, thyme, curry herb, chives and mint.

Ideas for blooming rose companions

Clematis is a good companion for climbing roses that grow on house walls and pergolas or on climbing aids. Wine grapes and evergreen honeysuckle are also attractive. Ornamental grasses also provide a great contrast. Low species caress the roses as well as taller ones. However, this should be planted further back in the bed. Low box trees are traditionally planted in cottage gardens to border beds, but they also look pretty between roses.

AUDIO: The most beautiful companion plants for roses (19 min)

Further information

The rose is considered the queen of flowers. Not only does it look gorgeous, it also requires special care. more

In the case of roses that bloom more often, pruning in summer promotes flowering. But where should the scissors be applied? more

Anyone who plants fragrant roses can enjoy the popular plant with all their senses. Which varieties are recommended? more

22 Min

Some of them do not bloom often, but when they do, they are particularly beautiful: climbing roses. Expert Thomas Balster explains what to look out for when planting. 22 mins

This topic in the program:

Quickly through the garden | 08/05/2023 | 17:30

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

