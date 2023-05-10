Rose Hanbury at King Charles’s coronation, Kate Middleton away from William’s alleged mistress

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attended the coronation of King Charles without ever crossing the Welsh princes William and Kate Middleton. It is the first time that the three have met in a public occasion since the rumors about a clandestine affair broke out.

There was also Rose Hanbury, marchesa di Cholmondeleyall’coronation of King Charles. The woman who made gossip enthusiasts around the world rumble has publicly reviewed the Princes of Wales for the first time, William e Kate Middleton, since, in 2019, gossip broke out all over the world about an extramarital affair between the woman and Lady Diana’s firstborn. Tall, beautiful and discreet, the Marquise remained with her husband at Westminster Abbey all the time. His son Oliver, just like little George, was one of the king’s pageboys.

Who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Kate Middleton’s alleged rival

Marquise 39 years old, Rose Hanbury she is a former model who has been very close to William and Kate for years. Several public occasions in which the three were photographed together, intent on laughing or chatting. Since 2019, however, this closeness has stopped. 2019 is the moment in which rumors of an alleged sympathy between William and Rose have spread all over the world, a circumstance that – obviously – those directly concerned have never commented on.

Rose Hanbury away from Kate Middleton

During the coronation, unlike what happened on several occasions in the past, Kate and Rose never crossed paths. The former model wore a black and white dress paired with a pair of shoes with a bow on the back. Shoes that Meghan Markle has worn on more than one occasion and which, according to the British, would have represented Hanbury’s way of insulting Kate. Even the dress recalled the one worn by Middleton the day before, a black and white model, exactly the colors chosen by the Marquise a few hours later. The British press observed Rose throughout the ceremony until reaching a conclusion: with William there would not have been even an exchange of glances.