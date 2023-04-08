Has your rosemary dried up? If your plant isn’t doing well, there are several ways to help it get back on its feet, but first you should find out what’s causing the problems. In this article we will help you with both questions!

Most common reasons why rosemary dries up and what to do

If your rosemary has dried up and is showing signs of stress, find the cause in this list and apply the appropriate treatment to save your plant.

Overwatering and underwatering are usually the main causes

Overwatering rosemary will cause the roots to drown . How does this happen? Usually, when you see the leaves turning brown, the first thing to do is give them more water. But this causes the roots to die and root rot to spread.

What should I do ? Stop watering the plant and allow the soil to dry out completely before watering again. Make sure the plant has adequate drainage in its current location. You may want to transplant them and change the soil to improve drainage.

What should I do? The solution is to add water and soak the plant well. Cut off any brown, dry patches and feed the roots with a liquid fertilizer. Do this for two weeks and you should see new growth appear.

Improper soil or pH can cause dieback

Wrong floor : Heavy clay soil is not good for rosemary as it causes problems with waterlogging and root rot. It also compacts easily, preventing oxygen from reaching the roots.

What should I do ? Before planting, add plenty of organic matter or coarse sand to the soil to improve drainage. If the plants are already in heavy clay soil, you should dig them up and transplant them. You can also place them in pots or raised beds where the soil can easily be changed by adding something like perlite to the potting soil.

Notice : With the exception of heavy loam, rosemary is tolerant of most soils, especially poor, chalky or rocky, sandy soils.

What should I do? With an inexpensive soil test probe, you can determine the pH level of the soil and thus make the right adjustments.

Insufficient light and wrong temperatures

Rosemary – sun or shade ? Rosemary needs to be planted in full sun to grow well. In the shade, the soil cannot dry out sufficiently, exposing the problems associated with overwatering. If the foliage starts to turn yellow, it can also mean that the plant is getting too much shade and needs to be repotted.

What should I do ? Rosemary requires at least 6 hours of sunlight per day, but preferably 8 hours per day. Any lesser amount will affect the health of the plant.

What should I do? When the temperature drops below -1 Celsius, it is better to grow rosemary in pots on a sheltered patio or bring it indoors in winter. Rosemary prefers temperatures between 13 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Rosemary Dried up – Check for root rot and pests

Root rot occurs when there is too much water around the roots of the plant. A fungus, or more specifically a parasitic aquatic mold called Pythium, attaches itself to the roots and causes them to rot.

What should I do ? Change your watering schedule immediately if you see parts of the plant turning brown, hanging, or wilting. In severe cases, and once planted in the garden, you should uproot and discard the rosemary before it can infect others in the area. If caught early enough, the damaged roots can be cut off. Transplant rosemary into a fresh soil mix with adequate drainage and treat with a suitable fungicide to eliminate all traces of the problem around the roots.

What should I do? You can combat mild infections by washing the pests off the plant. Alternatively, treat the rosemary plant with neem oil or an insecticidal soap and keep an eye on it to see if the infestation reappears.

