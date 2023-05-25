Rosemary water for hair growth: does it really work?

Cheap, easy to prepare and totally natural: therosemary water it seems to be a revolutionary hair care product. It gained popularity thanks to TikTokwhere many users have reported having noticed one increased hair growth since they’ve been using it. But is it just a beauty trend or does it actually have extraordinary properties? We asked Mariuccia Buccidermatologa e presidente dell’ISPLAD (International-Italian Society of Plastic-Regenerative and Oncologic Dermatology).

In this article

How to prepare rosemary water

The preparation is simple. A few sprigs of rosemary are cut and boiled in a saucepan of water for about 20 minutes. After turning off the heat, wait for the infusion to cool down and filter it with a sieve.

How to apply rosemary water on hair

Rosemary water pour into a spray container and it is nebulized on the scalp and lengths. It is recommended to apply it by massaging the roots well for a few minutes and to leave it on without rinsing.

Does rosemary water make hair grow?

«If massaged on the scalp, rosemary water activates local microcirculation, increasing the activity of the hair follicle. It simply stimulates the follicles like any other non-pharmacological topical administration. The point is that the simple massage can improve microcirculation and help to stimulate growth regardless. In any case, it has no better virtues than a capillary vial developed in this sense», explains the dermatologist Mariuccia Bucci.

Does this infusion have particular benefits or contraindications?

«Rosemary has antiseptic, toning, stimulating and energizing properties. However, it cannot be said that these properties can be transferred to the follicle, conveyed directly from the scalp. On the contrary, the capillary vials have “vehicles” capable of passing the ingredients from the scalp to the follicle. It is a natural remedy that it can be massaged on the head and that allows you to activate the circulation a little, nothing more. There are no particular contraindications. It is not a harmful substance and a dangerous product is not obtained from this homemade decoction».

Plant extracts for hair care

«Plant extracts are used for their intrinsic benefits which can clearly be a additional plus to the formulations. There is already a greater concentration in an essential oil and in fact it is usually not applied directly, but is added, for example, to the balm or neutral shampoo. If not diluted it could be irritating or cause allergies. There are many extracts that can help and can be considered an added benefit within a beauty routine, but these are not miracle solutions for hair growth. The important thing is the improvement of the local microcirculation» concludes the specialist.

