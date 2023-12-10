Rossella Cominotti killed in a hotel by her husband with a razor. “We wanted to end it, I couldn’t do it.” The shadow of economic problems

LA SPEZIA The last trace left by husband and wife was a sign posted on their newsstand in the province of Cremona. «Closed from 4.30pm for reasons… Already a season ticket holder? Log in here!

LA SPEZIA The last trace left by husband and wife was a sign posted on their newsstand in the province of Cremona. «Closed from 4.30pm for family reasons». It was November 27th when they wrote it. Since then they both seemed to have disappeared into thin air. Instead Rossella Cominotti53 years old, was found dead yesterday morning in a hotel room in Spice. The body, found by hotel staff, was lying on the bed in a pool of blood. The husband Alfredo Zenucchi he was stopped a few hours later, while he was driving his white C3 in Lunigiana: «We wanted to end it together – he declared – First I had to kill her, then I would have taken my own life. But in the end I didn’t make it.” Now he will have to answer for the woman’s murder. Earlier this week her family had written a post on Facebook, announcing that the couple had been missing “for 12 days now” and asking for help in tracking them down. “There is a lot of fear in the family,” they explained.

THE INVESTIGATION

It is not yet clear what happened in the time span from the day in which the shutters of the newsstand were lowered for the last time to the day in which the tragedy occurred. According to an initial reconstruction, after closing the business that evening the couple would have had an aperitif in the nearby bar. Days later, about a week ago, the two would then arrive in La Spezia, taking a room in a hotel in Mattarana, a hamlet of the municipality of Carrodano. From the moment they left Bonemerse, the small town in the province of Cremona where they ran the business, their phones were deactivated. Every call from her friends and relatives, increasingly worried about Rossella’s fate, always went in vain. Messages sent on Whtasapp were never delivered. The doubts and anguish in the streets of the small municipality, where the two were well known, began to grow at the beginning of this week. So much so that even the mayor, Luigi Ferrarini, after seeing that the newspapers brought by the suppliers were no longer collected, took action to try to understand what had happened to the husband and wife. Yesterday morning, then, the macabre discovery in that hotel room overlooking the Aurelia state road. The facility’s employees responsible for cleaning the rooms found themselves in front of Rossella’s mangled body and several traces of blood scattered everywhere in the room. In shock, they called the police. Initial investigations revealed that her husband had left the hotel very early yesterday morning and the military immediately set out on her trail.

THE STOP

The man’s car was spotted at a checkpoint in the early afternoon in the province of Massa Carrara and he was stopped by the police and taken to the barracks for questioning. According to the first investigations carried out by the medical examiner, the woman’s body had several stab wounds, especially at the level of her throat. The murder weapon could be a straight razor, found not far from her body. The motive, supported by the words of the suspect himself, who claims that he and his wife agreed to end it, would be economic problems. Precisely for this reason they would have decided to move away from home and disappear. Then the decision to kill himself. But whether things went as the man claims, who will still have to answer for murder, is yet to be established.

