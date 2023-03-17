news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 16 – “We will continue your battles for public health, taking charge of fragility, social inclusion of people”. The component of the National Secretariat and segr. of the Pd of Trieste Caterina Conti recalls the psychiatrist Franco Rotelli, formerly dir. of health company and regional councilor of the Pd.



For Conti, today is “a sad day. Rotelli was a man who changed the history of healthcare in Trieste, linking in his duties a great managerial ability to the vision of psychiatry and medicine as a social practice, placing the integral dignity of person. A man of firm character, of projects and action, he was a point of reference that we will miss very much. Summary of his approach, the revaluation of the park of San Giovanni, from which the return to the city of the former psychiatric hospital began “.



“The community of democrats not only of the Fvg but of the whole country – says the coordinator of the secretariat Pd Fvg Salvatore Spitaleri – owes a lot to Franco Rotelli, to his passion and human and professional commitment on the frontier of psychiatric illness. He taught us not to to be afraid neither as sick people nor as citizens. For Rotelli, ‘treating’ is taking people, their families, their social context to heart. He has also brought his expertise to institutional life as an acute president of the Health comm of the Regional Council ” . (HANDLE).

