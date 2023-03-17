news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 16 – “The Third Pole mourns the passing of the psychiatrist Franco Rotelli, rallying around the family in this difficult moment. The Fvg – declares the candidate for President, Alessandro Maran, with all the exponents of the Third Pole – loses a great man, one of the protagonists of the Psychiatric Reform of Basaglia. In the Region, in the years in which he directed the Psychiatric Hospital of Trieste, he contributed to the revolutionary transformation of the structure”.



Maran describes Rotelli as a man of “lively intelligence and great sensitivity towards the fragility of the people with whom he interfaced. He was a man of great personality, cultured and innovative not only in the field of mental health but also in his organizational vision of healthcare proximity, close to people’s real needs. Our deepest condolences to the family”. (HANDLE).

