Round of € 1.7 million for the aggregator of solutions for SME Change Capital

An aggregator of the solutions of the most reliable operators in the financial sector in a single digital platform for the needs of SMEs in terms of access to credit and liquidity. This is the goal of Change Capital, a start-up that has announced the closure of a 1.7 million euro Series B financing round.

In fact, fintech aggregates the solutions of the most reliable operators in the financial sector into a single digital platform and with the sole insertion of the VAT number, through a proprietary algorithm, in a few seconds identifies the most appropriate ones for the specific company.

Through an internal team of consultants, he accompanies the SME throughout the process: from the analysis of all the available opportunities, to the identification of the most suitable one for the specific company, up to the closing of the transaction.

Since its inception in 2019, more than a thousand companies have financed themselves through the Change Capital platform for over 150 million euros brokered, with a growth that has seen a doubling of volumes year on year.

The capital raised will be used to support the further development of the technological platform and strengthen, also through targeted acquisitions, the subsidized finance division, considered strategic in relation to the NRP. As for the financing solutions, companies will be able to know in a few seconds the calls for tenders they are interested in and for which they are suitable and what the grant may be.

