Routine heart checks would save thousands of people

Con routine heart checkups many hospitalizations and deaths could be avoided for the over 65s. Screenings should be organized along the lines of what it happens for breast cancerthat to the prostate o al colon rectum. This is the request of the Sicge, the Italian Society of Geriatric Cardiology. According to its experts, about 150,000 deaths could be avoided from heart valve diseases alone. We talk about diseases such as aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation.

Over 30% of those with valve disease don’t know they have it: routine heart checkups needed

The recommendation of the scientific society is based on the results of the first cardiological screening carried out in Italy for valvular pathologies. The results leave no room for doubt. In our country, about 33% of the elderly have problems with heart valves without symptoms. In practice it is impossible for them to notice, except by undergoing routine checks. Prior to this study, the problem was thought to affect one in ten seniors.

Research in the villages of the heart

The researchers analyzed the data of about 1,200 people aged 65 or over, all residing in the so-called heart villages. These are small municipalities of various Italian regions with less than 3,000 inhabitants, which undergo regular cardiological visits with electrocardiogram and echocardiogram.

Routine heart checkups: High rates of heart disease without symptoms discovered

Niccolò Marchionni explains the results of the survey, which prompted Sicge, of which he is president, to ask the Italian institutions to also include heart screenings, among those strongly recommended for the elderly. The survey shows that targeted screening activities are essential. «There is a prevalence of about 30% of mild and moderate valvular pathologies. This figure is three times higher than that estimated to date of 10-12%, with a high percentage of hypertensives (83%), 19% diabetics and 56% dyslipidemics, i.e. with high cholesterol levels . All new diagnoses with silent symptoms and risk factors for which the elderly examined were not in treatment, capable of generating clinically relevant cardiac pathologies in the following years”.

Government and regions work for routine heart checks

Here are the reasons for the request to organize «structured life-saving screening programs such as for breast, colorectal and uterine cervical cancers. This would allow an increase in the number of diagnoses from the current 25% to 60%, allowing for early intervention in order to increase the probability of survival”.

The numbers of cardiovascular diseases in Italy

In Italy, as indeed in all Western countries, cardiovascular diseases are the ones that cause the highest number of deaths, representing 38% of the total. In numerical terms we are talking about 127,000 deaths among women and 98,000 among men, for a total of 225,000 deaths each year.

The social cost is very high, because they are also the first cause of hospitalizations, with 875,574 hospitalizations, equal to 14% of the total number of ordinary hospitalizations.

