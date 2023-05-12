Routine: why it is so important and can reduce stress

If you have your head full, you can write down your thoughts every day, for example. Such a routine will help reduce stress.

The first thought of routine may be boredom, but it pays to establish new habits. They support cognitive abilities, can promote health and even add a certain spice to life.

The bus leaves in five minutes, time is running out. But the key just can’t be found. A situation that causes unnecessary stress. A routine could help here. If you get in the habit of always putting your key in a bowl on the living room table or hanging it on a key rack, you will waste less time looking for the lost key and will be less stressed. In addition, there is more time for the things that are fun. This is just one positive effect of everyday routines. They also help to make healthy choices, because once established routines are part of the fixed habits. Instead of having to make decisions over and over again, the learned routine dictates that we eat an apple every day, for example. How healthy routines help us and how we can incorporate them into everyday life.

Those who have daily routines also support cognitive abilities. Research has shown that regular work processes allow workers to avoid having to expend their cognitive energy on repetitive tasks. Megan Edgelow, an assistant professor of health sciences at Queen’s University in Ontario, says in The Conversation that it can help focus and creativity. For older people, routines can even help them cope better in their home environment. Not only in times of crisis, routines also help to make the situation feel more controllable and predictable.

But a routine doesn’t just have to be there to be more productive, to structure the day or to save time: “Routines can also add some spice to our lives. Research suggests that a health-promoting activity such as hiking can offer the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors, explore new places and socialize,” says Megan Edgelow.

66 days until a new routine automatically expires



But if you want to integrate new, healthy routines into everyday life, you shouldn’t do too much. Until a routine runs more or less automatically, it is exhausting to read the plan for 15 minutes every day and actually put it into practice. In a University College study, 96 students were asked to adopt a new and healthy daily routine. On average, the subjects needed 66 days for the new behavior to take place automatically. In other words, it takes time to integrate new routines into your own life.

Research suggests that making too many changes too quickly is more likely to lead to behavioral relapse. Instead of making ten new routines, it’s better to start with just one routine. Whether an analogue calendar or an app on the smartphone, the new routine(s) should be scheduled – like a fixed appointment in the calendar. And if you don’t manage to go for the daily walk in the first week, you shouldn’t be too strict with yourself.

Some routines can also be combined well with each other. If you want to meet a friend once a week and go to yoga once a week, you could do the yoga class with a friend.

Tips for new routines that are good for your body and mind:

Start a new hobby or reactivate an old one.

Integrate movement into everyday life. For example by walking or cycling.

Have the same time to fall asleep and get up at the same time as often as possible.

Do something every day to relieve stress. This can be, for example, sports, mediation, reading a book or calling friends.

Taking medication at the same time – so as not to forget it.

Always keep things like keys or wallet in a fixed place.

Make time regularly for people who are important to you. Often your own appointment calendar and that of friends is full. So how about a date night once a week or once a month?

Write down the thoughts floating around in your head every day.

Do something fun every day. Whether listening to some music from your favorite band, cooking a delicious meal or reading for 15 minutes – such routines should also be entered in the calendar.

Sources:The Conversation, PsychCentral, Creativity study in Sage Journals, Habits study in National Library of Medicine, University College study