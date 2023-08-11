Rovella and Pellegrini to Lazio, there is an agreement between the 2 clubs

The editorial staff on Friday 11 August 2023, 3.56 pm

TORINO – The black and white management continues to work on the market, especially on the one coming out with the hot axis between Turin and Rome. There Lazio is in fact interested in withdrawing from Juventus, Luca Pellegrini, already last year at the court of Sarri, and above all Nicholas Rovella.

The channel that leads to the passage of the ex’s biancoceleste Monza, strongly requested by Sarri and element which Allegri he cannot guarantee a starting shirt, he is always open to dialogue. The young blue midfielder is enticed by the possibility of playing the next one Champions League, Juventus from a sale that could yield 18-20 million: we reason, also in this case, on the loan with obligation.

Rovella and Pellegrini, from Juve to Lazio: agreement and figures

Double hit at home Lazio: the biancoceleste club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfers of Rovella e Pellegrini. The operation that will bring the players to Lazio will go through for one cipher total of 21 million euros. The formula per l’ex quarterback of Eintracht expects a loan biennial with obligation to buy.

Juve Next Gen, Sersanti in Lecco

Alessandro Sersanti is a new Lecco player. The passage of the Juventus midfielder to the Lombard team in Serie B becomes official, the formula is that of the annual loan.

Rovella-Lazio, the meetings continue

The agreement between Nicholas Rovella and the Lazio provides for a contract until 2028 (2 million euros a year), but the biancocelesti are working to find a definitive agreement with the Juventus on the formula and above all on the price. There is an agreement in principle, in the next few hours there will be a new meeting between the parties to try to reach the conclusion of the negotiation in which the parenthesis for the return to Roma Of Pellegrini. But these are not the only Juventus market movements…

Palladino launches Rovella:

