Rovereto, attacked and beaten by a homeless man while walking in the park at night: 60-year-old dies

A sixty-year-old woman died in hospital from the severity of the beatings received by a homeless foreigner of about 40 who attacked her on Saturday evening, around 10.30 pm, and beat her bloodily in the middle of the path that runs through Nikolajevka park. in the Santa Maria district of Rovereto.

The desperate screams of the woman attracted the attention of some of the inhabitants of the buildings of the adjacent Europa condominium, who leaned out from the balconies and witnessed a chilling scene. The woman on her back, with her pants down to her mid-legs, and he straddled her, slapping savagely at her face. The man then fled, but was stopped shortly after by the police. He is now under arrest for murder. The Rovereto prosecutor’s office is coordinating the investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the sexual assault.

The previous

The man was already known to law enforcement. Last year, still in Rovereto, he attacked passersby and carabinieri with kicks and punches. The man, in an evident state of psycho-physical impairment due to alcohol intake, had been caught damaging several parked cars. Stopped by the carabinieri, he had been arrested for aggravated damage, resistance and violence against a public official.

Rovereto, kills the neighbor with an ax and turns herself in: “I no longer understood anything” by Federica Angeli 29 July 2023

Another feminicide in Rovereto

A few days ago another femicide had shaken the city of Noriglio, a fraction of Rovereto. Mara Done, a 63-year-old nurse was attacked and killed with a hatchet by a neighbor. It had emerged that the relationship between the man and Mara Fait had been difficult and conflicting for years, with frequent quarrels and disagreements over condominium issues. The woman, exasperated by the spite and threats of her neighbor, had asked in her last complaint for the activation of the “red code”, the program for the protection of women and vulnerable individuals who suffer violence, persecution and ill-treatment. An unanswered call for help.