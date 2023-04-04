Rkia Hannaoui died with a bullet in the head. The confirmation came from the autopsy carried out today on the body of the 31-year-old Moroccan housewife, mother of two children aged 8 and 11, declared dead on 29 March in her home in Arian Polesine (Rovigo).

The woman’s body had been found in the kitchen of the apartment on the first floor of a small building in via Fine, an isolated house immersed in the Polesine fields, by the carabinieri.

Around 4 pm on that Tuesday, they were alerted by the woman’s neighbor to whom Rkia Hannaoui’s children would have turned, the first to find the body. The seriously injured woman arrived at the Rovigo hospital at 17:46 on the same day and not even 24 hours later the medical commission decreed the death of the patient, who was in intensive care and in very serious condition.

On Wednesday 29 March, the Rovigo prosecutor spoke of a head injury “presumably due to a bullet” implying that the result of the autopsy was needed for confirmation or possible denial, which therefore confirmed the presence of a bullet, as emerged from a CAT scan to which she had been subjected during hospitalization which had highlighted the presence of a small metal object.

One of the victim’s sons had instead told investigators that he had seen his mother fall on the stove before collapsing on the floor.

A story still shrouded in mystery: the prosecutor has opened a file for the crime of murder, against unknown persons. The victim’s husband, Lebdaoui Asmaoui52, also Moroccan, has a iron alibi. In fact, he was in another place, with other people, at the time of the events: man these days always has relegated the death of his wife to a domestic accident following an illness.

The position of the neighbor, Giacomo Stella, an elderly man who lives upstairs and who called the police. To the man the carabinieri had seized some hunting rifles, and Stella in turn confirmed the thesis of the accident. The murder weapon, probably one, is also a mystery at the moment small caliber pistol which remains unobtainable.