Rowing with Dumbbells: A Powerful Exercise to Strengthen Arms, Legs, and Core

New Exercise Variation to Strengthen Arms, Legs and Core

The exercise of rowing with dumbbells or weights is a popular choice in gyms for strengthening the arms, and to a lesser extent, the legs and buttocks. However, personal trainer Víctor Téllez has proposed a new and more powerful variation of the exercise that targets the arms, legs, and core even more effectively.

The new exercise is called a one-armed, one-legged row. As explained by Téllez, one hand will rest on a wall while the other performs the exercise. The challenge comes from lifting the same leg as the hand that is resting on the wall, adding an extra level of difficulty.

This exercise is both a standalone training method and a warm-up for more intense exercises. Téllez suggests using it to activate both the upper and lower body before engaging in heavier strength exercises such as deadlifts, squats, or even for runners looking to warm up their muscles before doing series.

During the exercise, the hand resting on the wall should not stay still but should push against the wall, providing extra force on the abdomen area to help maintain balance while executing the row with the selected weight. The exercise becomes more challenging as the weight of the dumbbell is increased.

Téllez recommends performing between 12 and 15 repetitions of the exercise, alternating with each leg, until fatigue sets in. This variation aims to provide a complete workout for various muscle groups and improve overall strength.

For those interested in learning more fitness tricks or exercises, a link is provided to access all of Téllez’s training programs. Additionally, Téllez can be reached through his social networks for any further inquiries.

This new exercise variation offers a fresh and impactful way to strengthen the arms, legs, and core. Give it a try and experience the benefits for yourself.

