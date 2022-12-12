A real bomb exploded in the Royal Family. Everyone was waiting for the release of the Netflix documentary on Harry and Meghan’s “split”, but no one had foreseen such a burning reality and such a strong response.

In the aftermath of the release of the docu-series on Prince Harry, reactions are coming from members of the royal family. And whose side are the subjects on?

A fuss at Buckingham Palace that was already predicted when it was announced the Dukes of Sussex documentary. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shaken up the royal family. Details have emerged that until now were not known, but the reactions, both in the royal family and among the subjects, have been far from sympathetic towards Prince Harry’s family.

Harry and Meghan and the revolution in the Royal Family: “She looked like my mother”

“I didn’t want history to repeat itselfMeghan is very similar to my mom ”. This phrase from Prince Harry has turned the spotlight on the royal family. The strategies of silence that isolate the members of the Royal Family, especially the women, and which led Lady Diana first to have many problems and then Meghan Markle, were not tolerated by the son of the late former Princess of Wales. In short, Prince Harry has decided to revolutionize the story to “save his family, the woman he loves and his children”.

The Royal Family vs. Harry and Meghan

A story that from the first moment was seen in a negative way towards the dukes of Sussex. The two thus decided to turn to Netflix, after the historic interview with Oprah Winfrey, and really tell what happened. The docu-series is divided into six episodes and tells the love story between the prince and the popular Suits actress. We see previously unseen images of Archie and Lilibet, the sons of the dukes, and their move to Montecito, California. A fairy tale of love that meets an episode of hate and racism. Precisely against these episodes the Royal Family, as Harry claims, would not have lifted a finger

If Prince Harry didn’t want his family and his wife, so similar to his late mother, to be covered in racist hatred, on the other hand, Netflix’s subjects and users did not appreciate the split at all and received the message. The comments, against the dukes of Sussex, are truly merciless. Basically the two were accused of only wanting to earn money by tarnishing the Royal Family. As Vanity Fair reports, in fact, the documentary would have earned the two at least 20 million dollars.

I comments on the Instagram page of Netflix announcing the release of the documentation.series only confirm the hatred: “Incapable of creating one’s own life”; “The hairiest thing of the year” or “But didn’t they want privacy? But what do we care”!