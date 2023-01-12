The papa reale is considered a real panacea for the salute, at all ages. For the elderly, in particular, this natural supplement represents a precious aid both for strengthening the immune system and for promote well-being in every season of the year.

It is a natural product rich in vitamins and amino acids, a nutrient concentrate which derives directly from worker bees, capable of producing this substance destined to become the nourishment of the queen bee.

Composed primarily of water, royal jelly also contains sugars, proteins, fats and minerals, including potassium, zinc, calcium, sodium, copper and iron. The list of benefits that can result from taking royal jelly is very long: in addition to strengthening the immune systemin fact, this substance can be transformed into a natural antibiotic and promotes the health of the cardiovascular system, also acting in a positive way to keep blood cholesterol levels under control and to soothe discomforts related to menopause.

Royal jelly is easy to find in the form of dietary supplement to be taken in tablets, vials or vials to drink, choosing from a wide range of products that can also be purchased online.

