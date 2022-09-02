Home Health “RPG Developer Bakin” Steam Early Access Built-in 3D and 2D materials to painlessly create a pixel RPG world | udn game corner
"RPG Developer Bakin" Steam Early Access Built-in 3D and 2D materials to painlessly create a pixel RPG world

"RPG Developer Bakin" Steam Early Access Built-in 3D and 2D materials to painlessly create a pixel RPG world

Famous for the software “Petit Computer” that writes games for Nintendo handhelds, Japanese software development company SmileBoom announced today (1) that,RPG The new production tool “RPG Developer Bakin” will be released on October 4th Steam byearly accessThe mode is released, and the main skill can be made without programming (nocoding) PC role playing game.

This main “player” can make RPGs like any developer without the skills of an engineer. It has a map editor built into many strategy games, and can change the scenery from day to night, from sunny to rainy, or Use the blur effect to create foggy, perspective movie scenes.

Also without any code base, the built-in editor can control game events simply by permutation and combination, such as talking to NPCs, playing sounds, triggering events in stories and battles, and choosing plot branches. In addition, common RPG functions such as teaming up, acquiring props, moving between maps, etc. are all pre-modified, and you only need to fill in the required text such as character dialogue and available props to use.

In addition, “RPG Developer Bakin” also has a database function, players can carefully set the main characters, monsters, skills, items and other data in the game, and create inhabitants of the game world, monsters that hinder progress, as well as magic and occupations.

The software can also change the effect settings of the cutscenes, and comes with a variety of 3D models, graphic effects and sound materials, allowing players to start the game right away.

The official said that the official version of the software will increase the price, and it is expected to add new features, such as simplifying the localization of the game, providing a reference to the C# scripting engine, etc., and adding more tools to help create games. Users who own the previous work “SMILE GAME BUILDER” can enjoy a 19% discount on the price of “RPG Developer Bakin” within 7 days after the early access release, and the materials in the previous work and its DLC can also be imported into the new work.

On the other hand, the “RPG Developer Bakin” Early Access will be released simultaneously with three different styles of DLC, “Western Style”, “Ancient Ruins Style” and “Modern City Style”.

