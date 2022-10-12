SAMARATE – The new retirement home, the extension of the gym in via Borsi and the Lumen tender to redo public lighting in the city. Three projects that the minorities of Samarate have renamed “the broken promises” of the Puricelli administration. Here because Democratic Project, Five Star Movement and Samarate Città Viva they organized a gazebo to «relate citizens on the plans announced in 2019 – even earlier – and compare them with what actually was done“, they say.

The gazebo

Appointment for Sunday October 16, in the squares of Verghera, San Macario and Samarate. The flyer of the event reports it, a facsimile of what in 2019 – when the Northern League player Enrico Puricelli was elected mayor – presented the three projects during the election campaign. A way to be ironic (but not too much) on topics that after three years there is still a lot of discussion. There have been delays, bureaucratic hitches and difficulties to be overcome also linked to the pandemic and the dear life. Now the oppositions decide to take the field directly: “Today there is still the desert».

The retirement home

The latest developments for the retirement home see Project Life, a company of the Mantovani group, take over to Sereni Orizzonti for the construction of the structure. A project that “it is still hazy“, points out Giovanni Borsani (Samarate Living City). “In detail, we don’t know what is happening: nothing about times or methods“. Of the same idea, Tiziano Zocchi (Prodem): «It is an unfinished object. The League has been peddling it for two elections now. We know nothing and have not yet seen official acts on the transition to the new company. They must finish next year: will they succeed? ». Until Alessio Sozzi (M5S): «The former mayor Leonardo Tarantino had declared, at the time, that “the dream has come true“. But the reality is that you can not see anything. We are worried and have no information. For now there is only a green lawn ».

The gym

Another hot topic is the extension of the gym in via Borsi. “Too much time has been wasted, now the costs have soared»Explains Borsani. “But what worries above all is the concreteness of the company that has decided to continue the work, without certainty on the modalities“. For Zocchi «we need a strong reflection, even quite difficult to do: is the gym really necessary? many expect it, true. But now the prices have risen, will we be able to finish it? ». Sozzi says: «At the moment there is only one hole. The risk is that prices will rise again and for citizens it can be burdensome».

Public lighting

To close, the Lumen tender which was attended together with the Municipalities of Ferno and Lonate Pozzolo to redo public lighting. Borsani: “If we had worked on our own, would already be reality“. Zocchi does not hide the fact that “it was time”. In the sense that “it has been a very long journey, but the important thing was to bring home the regional contribution. Even if too many years have passed, not only because of the Samaratese administration but because of the bureaucracy. Let’s hope everything goes well ». Thus Sozzi: “It leaves us perplexed how the situation was handled. There was the possibility to proceed on our own, we would have already obtained a result. On the other hand, in Samarate they procrastinated, causing costs to rise. The consequence is that we have a dark city in many places».

