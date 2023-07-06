RSA in Lombardy, system at risk (06/07/2023)

The system is at risk

In a context of financial crisis, “consequent to a system of rules no longer consistent with needs, the application of which continuously widens the gap between costs and revenues”, the system, Uneba points out, is “at risk of stability. The current levels of remuneration of the services, despite the adjustment interventions of the last few years, are in fact significantly lower than the management costs of the same».

A new model

To respond to these critical issues, Uneba underlines the need for an overall reorganization of the system, “overcoming the performance logic and starting from the role that the RSA can and must play” and calls for a reform based on four key words: quality of life, proximity , multiservices, refinancing.

Life quality. It means “attention that moves from the themes of the fragility of the person to the person in his entirety, in the complexity of his personal and family history, in the expectations and expectations above all centered on his paths of social and emotional relationships”.

Proximityunderstood “as an element of a psychological nature, of closeness understood not only in its physical dimension, but also as an attitude of the service system in the ability to listen, to understand the needs expressed and not only, to which to match the interventions”.

Multiservices. For Uniba “the RSA can and must take an active role not only in planning but also in the provision of specialist services, focused and calibrated on chronicity and great fragility”.

Refinancing. the social health sector, underlines the National Union of Charity and Assistance Bodies, “needs greater financial resources and the overcoming of the season of management trials, financial resources commensurate with the work performed and the complexity of the needs received”.

Opening photo credits Pixabay

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

