Home » RSV vaccination for children and babies: Why the Stiko recommendation is still missing – Health
Health

RSV vaccination for children and babies: Why the Stiko recommendation is still missing – Health

by admin
RSV vaccination for children and babies: Why the Stiko recommendation is still missing – Health

A vaccine against the RS virus for children is finally available. But because the Stiko recommendation is missing, it is hardly being used for the time being. Sloppiness? No, on the contrary.

Of course the situation is frustrating. There are now finally two powerful weapons against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but most babies in Germany will not initially benefit from them. The little ones will also be coughing this winter, some will struggle to breathe and will have to go to the hospital.

See also  Klinikum Bielefeld launches successful outpatient therapy offer for ...

You may also like

When epileptics are allowed to drive

Berkshire Hathaway Reports Record Liquidity and Losses in...

DIALAB – PHOSPHORUS INORGANIC, MOLYBDATE

Delicious and Economical Gluten-Free Calzones: A Versatile Recipe...

Bayerischer Rundfunk, supposed consumer advocates and the legal...

VITYA – WATERLIFE SUPPLEMENT

Discover the Colorful and Healthy Chromodiet: A Unique...

Von der Leyen visits Kiev. Zelensky: ‘The war...

13 Healthy Habits for a Longer, Healthier Life

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Never bed babies like...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy