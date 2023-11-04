RSV vaccination for children and babies: Why the Stiko recommendation is still missing – Health

A vaccine against the RS virus for children is finally available. But because the Stiko recommendation is missing, it is hardly being used for the time being. Sloppiness? No, on the contrary.

Of course the situation is frustrating. There are now finally two powerful weapons against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but most babies in Germany will not initially benefit from them. The little ones will also be coughing this winter, some will struggle to breathe and will have to go to the hospital.

