The Meloni government renounces to claim damages from Silvio Berlusconi. Two days after the first instance sentence – scheduled for Wednesday – Palazzo Chigi has chosen to revoke the civil action in the Milanese branch of the process Ruby terwhich sees the leader of Forza Italia accused for corruption in judicial proceedings, with the accusation of having paid the participants in the Arcore red light dinners to give false testimony in the previous trials on the matter (Ruby one and two). In 2017 the Presidency of the Council compensation of ten million euros for the “global discredit” that the conduct of which Berlusconi is accused had brought on Italian institutions. Last May, prosecutors had asked to convict the founder of Forza Italia a six years in prison. In his defense speech in December, however, the lawyer Frank Coppi argued that the defendant should be acquitted on the basis – inter alia – of theunusability of the minutes of 19 “olgettine”, which according to the court in the Ruby judgments one and two should have been listen with the assistance of an advocate, as substantially already investigated. For the defence, therefore, with the fall of false testimony, corruption also falls (there is a lack of corrupt official public witnesses). In that hearing the lawyer of the Presidency of the Council, then a civil party, had replied, Gabriella Vanadia emphasizing that “the crime of corruption in judicial acts can certainly be applied in this case”, because “the corruptive agreement” is punished. A “particularly serious and offensive crime”, he continued, because in this way justice is “sold out”.

The February 15 sentence will come more than 6 years after the start of the trial and about 10 years after the depositions, for the false and reticent accusation, of the girls who were former guests of the “Bunga Bunga” evenings in Arcore. In the rejoinder of the last hearing of the Ruby ter trial, the former prime minister’s defense argued, as from the beginning, that he had paid the former “Olgettine” money not to buy their silence in the trials centered on Karima El Mahroug (asked for 5 years for her) and le hard nights a Villa San Martinobut to compensate them for their lives damaged by the media scandal.

The government’s announcement came with a note on Monday evening: “The Prime Minister informs that it has given the State Attorney’s Office the task of revoking its constitution as a civil party in the so-called “Ruby ter” criminal trial against – between the others – by Sen. Silvio Berlusconi. The constitution”, writes the government, “was prepared in 2017 by the Gentiloni government, a politically-led executive, on the basis of a choice dictated by own evaluations, in a historical moment in which judicial pronouncements had not yet taken place in the same matter. The formation, which took place in October 2022, of a new government, a direct expression of the popular will, determines a revaluation of the choice originally made”, continues the note.

“This appears all the more appropriate”, argues Palazzo Chigi, “in the same way as the acquittals that first the Court of Appeal of Milan with a sentence of July 2014, which became irrevocable, then the Court of Rome with a sentence of November 2022 they made against Senator Berlusconi in segments of the same affair”. The reference is to the definitive acquittal of the former prime minister from the allegations of concussion e exploitation of child prostitution in the first Ruby trial, as well as the acquittal – dating back to a few months ago – of Berlusconi and the pianist Mariano Apicella in the Roman vein of Ruby ter. “We are satisfied and happy. I would have been surprised otherwise, also because the civil action of a government against one of its ally would have been out of tune”, rejoices the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli. “I tend to not understand why the previous government had done it. It is always better to wait for the result of the judiciary than to bring a civil action ”, he added.

The defendants in the Ruby Ter trial are all 29. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is represented in the courtroom by the addition Tiziana Siciliano and from pm Luke Gaglio. The panel of judges is chaired by Marco Tremoladathe same magistrate who was at the center of the affair on the Eni Nigeria process at the end of which i were acquitted 15 defendants per international corruption (and among these the ad Claudio Descalzi), the one that then had a greater echo due to the trial against the two prosecutors Fabio De Pasquale e Sergio Spadaro. The two magistrates had asked for the testimony of Eni’s former external lawyer to be introduced into the trial Piero Amara who in an interrogation had referred to the possibility that the lawyers of the state-owned company could approach Tremolada himself (the Brescia prosecutor’s office, responsible for the magistrates of Milan, opened a file and archived it). Later, when the investigation into De Pasquale and Spadaro was opened for the hypothesis that they had omitted evidence in defense of the Eni managers, the same judge explained in a letter sent to the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office and to the Ministry of Justice that the two prosecutors that they would have tried, in essence, to make him abstain before the verdict.