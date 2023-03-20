8
- Rude to the daughters: “Those from 2000 are all tr…”. Storm on Domenica In, then an apology – Magazine NATIONAL NEWSPAPER
- Rudeness on “Domenica In”, gaffes and vulgarities about women (including daughters): “Those born after 2000 are all… the Republic
- Evelina Sgarbi, age, mother, boyfriend, what she does: this is who is the pestiferous daughter of Vittorio Sgarbi, guest at Domeni ilmessaggero.it
- Rude to the daughters: “Those from 2000 are tr…”, storm to “Domenica In”. Then she apologizes Corriere della Sera
- Vittorio Sgarbi on his children: “I don’t enjoy being a father” Metropolitan Magazine
- See full coverage on Google News