Rügen: Chalk cliffs and forest in the Jasmund National Park | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 04/28/2023 8:50 a.m In the northeast of the island of Rügen is Germany’s smallest national park with the well-known chalk cliffs and beech forests, which are part of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage. The new “Skywalk” offers spectacular views.

White cliffs, dense beech forests and fresh sea air characterize the Jasmund peninsula in the northeast of Rügen. There – in the smallest national park in Germany – is also the landmark of the Baltic Sea island: the 118 meter high Königsstuhl. It is the most famous projection of the Rügen chalk cliffs and is not only a popular photo motif for today’s holidaymakers. As early as 1818, the painter Caspar David Friedrich immortalized the rocks in a painting. Visitors have a good view of the Königsstuhl from the Viktoriasicht vantage point.

Skywalk: Floating circular path above the Königsstuhl

The new “Skywalk” offers a spectacular view from the Königsstuhl. The floating viewing platform is a 185 meter long elliptical circular path, the so-called King’s Path. The construction is held by a huge guy mast and hovers over the well-known chalk cliffs. The old vantage point directly on the Königsstuhl was closed to protect the rock from erosion.

On the Hochuferweg to the Königsstuhl

The well-known Hochuferweg runs almost 12 kilometers south from Lohne in the north of the island to Sassnitz. After about four kilometers, hikers meet the Königsstuhl, they continue past the Victoriasicht and the Wissower Klinken. Above the slopes there are breathtaking views of the chalk coast, the sea and the forest. The path is signposted with white-blue-white markings.

Those arriving by car must park in a car park in Nipmerow or Hagen. From there, a three-kilometer path leads through the forest to the national park center, which is located directly on the Königsstuhl. As a convenient alternative, there are shuttle buses that start from Hagen or from the port in Sassnitz to the park center.

Chalk cliffs in the national park

The chalk cliff coast of Rügen stretches for around 15 kilometers from Lohme to Sassnitz and is part of the 3,000 hectare area Jasmund National Park. The white rocks formed about 70 million years ago from calcareous shells, skeletons and shells of small creatures. This has led to a particularly high level of purity in the Jasmund chalk. However, parts of the chalk coast break off again and again, especially after rainfall. In 2005, for example, the well-known Wissow handles collapsed. Visitors should therefore be careful on all routes, pay close attention to possible barriers and warning signs and, preferably, find out about the current situation from the National Park Office beforehand.

Exhibition in the Königsstuhl National Park Center

This provides information about the formation of the chalk cliffs and the flora and fauna in the park National Park Center in a 2,000 square meter multimedia exhibition. Numerous exhibits to touch and try out bring nature to life, such as the detailed replicas on the topic “Under the Earth”. It smells like fresh soil there, real mice are on the move and if you like, you can crawl into a badger’s burrow.

Beech forests are World Natural Heritage

In addition to the chalk cliffs, natural beeches characterize the Jasmund National Park. This tree species grows particularly well on the chalky subsoil. Together with five other forest areas in Germany, including a forest near Serrahn in the Müritz National Park, the park’s beech forests have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011. From the Wissower Klinken, a path leads inland through the forest to the World Heritage Forum, which is located in a former inn. The forum provides information about the forests that shaped Europe before the Ice Age. A ranger answers visitors’ questions.

Detour to Sassnitz

The Baltic Sea resort of Sassnitz lies south of the national park. Cutters and excursion boats to the Chalk Coast and Cape Arkona start from the port, and trips to the Baltic Sea resorts of Binz, Sellin and Göhren are also offered. In addition to the port, the old town is also worth a visit. It is connected to the port via a distinctive pedestrian bridge. Many winding streets and the resort architecture are reminiscent of the time around 1850, when Sassnitz was the most famous seaside resort on Rügen. Sights also include the town hall from 1908, which was originally built as a warm bath, as well as a butterfly garden and a zoo, which is currently closed for renovation.

Spyker: Schloss am See

Spyker Castle is located on the lake of the same name in the northwest of Jasmund – the oldest castle on Rügen and one of the most popular photo opportunities. In the 14th century it was owned by a Stralsund patrician family. In 1649 the seat was given to Field Marshal Karl-Gustav von Wrangel as a gift from Queen Christine of Sweden for his services in the Thirty Years’ War. He rebuilt the castle into today’s castle and provided it with the red plaster and magnificent stucco ceilings, which is untypical for Rügen. The facility has been used as a hotel since 1990.

Animal giants in the dinosaur park

In the small town of Bobbin near Spyker Castle, tourists can travel more than 400 million years back in time: around 120 life-size dinosaur models populate the approximately ten-hectare dinosaur park. A 1.5 kilometer adventure trail leads through the park and shows the evolutionary history of the animals up until their disappearance around 65 million years ago.

Map: Jasmund National Park on Rügen

Further information National park with world heritage status, extraordinary architecture and fine sandy beach: Rügen has something to offer for everyone. more The jungle-like forests on the Müritz and on Rügen are something very special: They are part of the UNESCO World Heritage. more 2 Min Around 50,000 cubic meters of chalk fell into the sea on February 24, 2005. The Nordmagazin reported on the demolition of the Rügen rock formation. 2 mins