Rules, possible uses and limits of a property in communion according to updated laws 2023

What are the rules, possible uses and limits of a community property according to the updated 2023 laws? The community of assets is a property regime that indicates the due co-ownership and sharing of an inherited or purchased asset and for which rules and limits are established. Let’s see in detail what they are.

When the communion of a property takes place

What are the rules, uses and limits foreseen for a communion of goods

According to the provisions of the updated 2023 laws in force, the communion of an asset occurs when several subjects are co-owners of the same property (for income, purchase, etc.), whereby each co-owner has an ideal share of the entire property which he can use in any way he thinks.

With particular reference to the community of property between spouses, all assets acquired by the spouses together or individually during the marriage and both spouses who are 50% owners, fall within the community of property.

According to the law, the following are included in the community of property between spouses:

purchases made by the two spouses together or separately during the marriage, excluding personal purchases, for example home furniture purchased together or separately by the spouses, a car, a house, etc.;

companies managed by both spouses and established after marriage;

the profits and increases of companies managed by both spouses but belonging to only one of them before the marriage and in this case the company remains in the exclusive ownership of a single spouse while the profits and increases attributable to the management of both fall in communion.

According to the 2023 laws, as long as there is communion of an asset, there are rules and limits to be respected for its use and each co-owner can use the asset without excluding the others but common use is not always possible.

When this situation occurs, the rules in force provide that the co-owners can agree either to establish shifts for the use of the house in communion of assets (so-called direct use) or to rent the house and divide the proceeds in proportion to the respective co-ownership shares (this is the so-called indirect use).

Existing limits on the use of a common good above all they concern the arbitrary decision of a single co-owner to make exclusive use of it. Indeed, if a co-owner uses the entire property on his own, voluntarily and independently excluding the other owners, a payment may be required.

The same Court of Cassation has, in fact, established that the co-owner who uses the entire common good alone should pay the other owners the share of their use of the common good if the other co-owners have also expressed the will to use the good and they were not satisfied.

Rules and limits for the use of a common good also concern the sale of the latter: according to the laws in force, it is possible to sell a common good only if all the co-owners agree in the decision and all sign for the deed of sale. If there is, in fact, the community of an asset, both between spouses and other relatives, a house cannot be sold without receiving the consent of the other co-owners.

If this should happen, the spouse or other family member who has not given his consent to the sale within one year can go to a judge and request the cancellation of the contract.