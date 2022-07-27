Home Health Rumor: Even the developers themselves don’t believe in Skull and Bones – Skull and Bones
The pirate game Skull and Bones has gone through classic development hell, with several reboots since the first planning phase began in 2013. Earlier this month, however, we finally got a big introduction to the game along with a release date: November 8.

Unfortunately, what’s presented isn’t exactly overwhelming, and we doubt it’ll be able to challenge Sea of ​​Thieves. If Kotaku is to be believed, it’s that several of the game’s developers feel the same way. Some developers “doubt the game will come close to the success the company needs,” they wrote. One reason, according to a developer who asked not to be named, is the lack of depth in the game’s mechanics, which doesn’t really offer anything beyond the endless ordeal of the resource we treated earlier this month.

Since these claims are based on anonymous sources, it’s hard to comment on their credibility (of course, in a company the size of Ubisoft, there are always disgruntled employees). However, it’s worth noting that these statements are very consistent with the impressions Skull and Bones have received so far, so maybe there’s something?

