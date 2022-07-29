Home Health Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI Let’s Play a Woman in Miami – Grand Theft Auto VI
Health

Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI Let’s Play a Woman in Miami – Grand Theft Auto VI

by admin
Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI Let’s Play a Woman in Miami – Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar is known for being a studio that often manages to keep big secrets even in these times, but apparently they don’t fool Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier either.

He published an article focusing primarily on Rockstar having a better work culture with less crunch. Most of you will be interested in another detail, though, as Shreier also revealed that GTA VI is set in Miami and the surrounding area, known as Sin City. Among other things, the game will be the first in the series to feature a female protagonist, a Hispanic woman who, along with another character, forms a duo inspired by Bonnie and Clyde .

While the adventure begins in Miami, Schreier’s sources also corroborate rumors that Grand Theft Auto VI will allow us to visit several other parts of the world, claiming that the plan is to use more cities to expand the game.

In any case, we should be prepared to wait a long time for official information, because according to Schreier, the launch is at least two years away.

How does this sound?

See also  What medical visits are needed to return to competitive activity after being healed from Covid

You may also like

Apple watchOS 9 Developer Preview Beta 4 Released...

when the cause is a nutritional deficiency

Erythritol, the zero calorie sugar

Because you need a graduate school of general...

HDMI 2.1 hands-on: catching up with DisplayPort isn’t...

eating only during the day can be helpful

PlayStation 5 finally supports 1440p

New case of monkeypox in Grosseto

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Postponed to November – Warhammer...

the interview with prof. Gaetano Serviddio of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy