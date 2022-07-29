Rockstar is known for being a studio that often manages to keep big secrets even in these times, but apparently they don’t fool Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier either.

He published an article focusing primarily on Rockstar having a better work culture with less crunch. Most of you will be interested in another detail, though, as Shreier also revealed that GTA VI is set in Miami and the surrounding area, known as Sin City. Among other things, the game will be the first in the series to feature a female protagonist, a Hispanic woman who, along with another character, forms a duo inspired by Bonnie and Clyde .

While the adventure begins in Miami, Schreier’s sources also corroborate rumors that Grand Theft Auto VI will allow us to visit several other parts of the world, claiming that the plan is to use more cities to expand the game.

In any case, we should be prepared to wait a long time for official information, because according to Schreier, the launch is at least two years away.

