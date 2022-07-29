Back in the day, rock stars were nihilistic celebrities who insulted audiences, cultivated the virtue of not caring about the world around them, destroyed hotel rooms, and even filled their bodies with alcohol (or worse!) on the show. However, a lot has changed, because while today’s music stars may be as self-centered and tired of the world as ever, they are now careful to demonstrate social commitment and promote a so-called green and politically correct way of life .

Times are changing, and apparently so is Rockstar Games, the “bad boy” in the gaming industry. The fact that several senior creatives — such as co-founder Dan Houser and multinational radio personality and screenwriter Lazlow Jones — have left Rockstar, apparently for the A respected developer brings a new corporate culture.

In the wake of the massive overtime controversy in Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar has been trying to reform itself, gaming journalist Jason Schreier wrote in a new report from Bloomberg. This includes the elimination of mandatory overtime and a more flexible development approach. But the tone of the workplace has also changed.

Schreier has spoken to more than 20 employees, who now describe developers as “a more progressive and compassionate workplace.” One developer described Rockstar as “a boys’ club turned into a real company.” .

In the report, Shreier also described how Rockstar has taken some “politically sensitive steps” in recent years, such as removing transgender jokes from Grand Theft Auto V and the 2020 arrest of George Floyd After the murders, game modes featuring criminals and cops were abolished in GTA Online. All of this will affect the tone of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, if Shreier’s sources are to be believed.

It’s no secret that humor and sly sarcasm used to fly like fists in the GTA series. But in the future, developers will avoid making jokes about more vulnerable demographics, and the new Rockstar will be careful to “not ‘strike’ by making jokes about marginalized groups,” the article said. Maybe that’s why we now have a heroine.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, we may not find out how all of this affects the end result until 2024 or 2025, as Grand Theft Auto VI is still a long way from launch.