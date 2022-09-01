Things didn’t end well between Konami and Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, who has largely been dormant since the latter left the company, save for the very lame Metal Gear Survive. But now we’ve seen signs that Konami may be about to get Solid Snake back to work.

VGC reports that Konami will be announcing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 1-3 at the Tokyo Game Show on September 16. The idea was to sell them as packs and individually, with development done by Chinese studio Virtuos.

The VGC report was also later backed up by prominent insider AtheticGamer, who tweeted that he knew it was“100% real”.Let’s keep our fingers crossed because we really missed Solid Snake. do you have?