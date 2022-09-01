Home Health Rumor: Nintendo Direct for Zelda in September? Maybe, and there’s a big announcement – – Gamereactor
Health

While he may not always get it right, Jeff Grubb is one of the journalists and insiders to share the most exclusive content lately (for example, he got Jedi: Survivor a few months ago) details), and now he offers another piece of news that will reverberate throughout the community: a new Nintendo Direct, and this one dedicated to The Legend of Zelda. Although it’s not exactly the one you’re thinking of right now.

There is a Nintendo Direct 100% in September, it’s that simple,” Grubb said, “I think it’s like Nintendo’s Zelda explosion. If they’re going to put out a Zelda thing, it won’t be Partner Direct, and that’s what we’ve heard. “The details they mention are future releases of Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD for Switch.

“Again, even if we haven’t heard it, I’d speculate that this will happen when we wait for Breath of the Wild 2 to arrive. However, we’ve heard it, and we’ve heard other things, Again, a Metroid Prime remake, which sounds like it needs to be announced on something like this.

Metroid Prime Remastered is a real possibility, but considering that has passed and there is still no Zelda news, I’m sure many will at least know what’s going on with Breath of the Wild 2, and of course hear Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD’s release date.

Regardless, the Nintendo Direct will appear a few days after Splatoon 3 (September 9) so as not to interfere with the game’s launch.

