The last game Quantic Dream released was 2018’s Detroit: Become Human, and the only upcoming project we know from the studio is Star Wars Eclipse, expected in many years will not be published.

But it seems they may have at least one additional project in the works, as fairly well-known and verified insider Tom Henderson is now tweeting that we can expect the studio to announce a new game at Gamescom Cologne . Technically, the live broadcast starts today at 20:00 (CEST) with the live event Gamescom opening night live.

If Quantic Dream’s new game will be part of today’s show, it remains to be seen if it’s announced later this week, or even not at all (even though Henderson is usually pretty solid).