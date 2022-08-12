Home Health Rumor: Sony is rebooting Karate Kid – Gamereactor
Health

Rumor: Sony is rebooting Karate Kid – Gamereactor

by admin
Rumor: Sony is rebooting Karate Kid – Gamereactor

Time to head to the recycling center again. Rumors in the film industry suggest that Sony is in the process of rebooting The Karate Kid and is actively looking for a 17-year-old Chinese in the lead role. The new film is said to be completely unrelated to anything previously made, including the beloved Cobra Kai series, and instead focuses on telling a new story with elements of the original.

The news comes from Murphys Multiverse, who also stated that the intended protagonist will be called “Li” and will be a student in Beijing, but was forced to move to Brooklyn, New York due to external circumstances .

The character, known as Lee, is said to be young at his age, but tough, intelligent and combative. He is said to be a skilled fighter and a student in Beijing whose life was uprooted after his mother moved them to Brooklyn, New York. Lee is said to be battling past tragedies, which created a wedge between him and his doctor mom, who managed to deal with the same tragedy in her own way. After Lee meets high school student Mia and her father Victor at a local pizzeria, he soon finds his life changed again – for the better. Lee soon found himself training Victor in the art of kung fu, and despite his mother’s opposition to violence and fighting, he eventually returned to boxing himself.

The director has not been announced, but Rob Lieber is said to be one of the screenwriters for the film.

How does that sound, longing for another reboot (actually also the second consecutive reboot of the Karate Kid series)?

You may also like

Montblanc unveils Summit’s third-generation smartwatch in Taiwan!The quality...

Ffp2 masks, here is where they will return...

the light quarantine has disappeared

Doctor Margherita Fornaciari, director of the Cremona Forensic...

“Oasis” on the surface of Mars NASA confirmed...

here is which brand is upsetting everyone

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake for PC review, adding evolutionary...

Farewell to Margherita Fornaciari, head of forensic medicine

The US in the front row in the...

New Generation Processors Using VAES Instructions May Cause...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy