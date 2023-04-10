A “announced victim“. It’s how it’s defined Andrea Papithe runner who was killed by a bear while running Trentinofrom the mother, Franca Ghirardini. The woman circulated a letter through lawyers Marcello Pairar e Laura Cravotto. “We have to to restore Andrea’s dignity. With this letter of mine, I am addressing the current and past provincial and state authorities because if this tragedy has occurred, evidently perhaps not everything that could have been done has been done. We were aware of the events that occurred over time – says the woman – but there have been no major interventions to guarantee the safety of the population. Know that we are angry and indignant. The system meant that Andrea became the first announced victim ”.

Andrea’s mother underlines again: “My soul and that of my family members is devastated by immense pain, we can’t get over it and get over it. The knowing that Andrea was at the mercy of the bear devastates me“. And he explains that it was not an imprudence: “Andrea was born and lived here, he loved nature and respected it, his territory, his peaks, his crossings were his life. I ask all the populations living in mountain territories and the administrations to make their voices heard and not to abandon us and not to let our guard down, because my whole family and I will fight to the end to do justice to my Andrea”. is the appeal of the mother of the young man killed by the animal.

“I sincerely thank you for helping us find our son to all the rescue machines, firefighters, mountain and speleological rescue, operators with search and molecular dogs, the police, the volunteers who took action and the municipal administration. I ask you one last thing: do not forget“, writes Franca Ghirardini who points the finger at “a management of Ursus project which has not been able to adapt and deal with the increase in bears and which has not decided to act after the many attacks that have taken place in recent years”. The runner’s funeral will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m hotin Trentino. The 13 municipalities of Val di Sole have declared the city mourning.