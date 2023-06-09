Running column: No more “perfect” bodies! I want to see real people

According to the motto: “We don’t want to discriminate against anyone just because they have something more on their ribs, after all we are there for everyone. And we really want everyone to be able to run and exercise and look great doing it.” I’ve always found it to be kind of a cheap strategy because these models are a little bigger, but they’re always a little too beautiful .

My algorithm has been flushing almost everything from manufacturers of running shoes and running clothes onto my digital desk for years, which in my case is somehow no wonder. After all, for this column alone I would like to always be in the picture about the new trends. But what I’ve noticed more and more over time: some branded goods companies have noticed that it’s very sexy, trendy and modern to sometimes include models who don’t have the perfect body size index, who are a bit more voluptuous.

My friend Tasha is annoyed

I have known Tasha* for many years now. She works as a social media expert and would like to walk, move more. Tasha has always not been cool with her weight, her inner bastard has always been stronger, she hasn’t really got the curve yet. When I came home from running this morning, we spoke on the phone about a professional matter that was quickly discussed.

“How’s the running?” I asked at the end. Tasha talks fast, she talks a lot, but she wasn’t expecting the question. Softly and reluctantly, she said, “I’ve been trying to get started for years. I now know what’s going on in the social networks, but one thing just makes me sad: now it pulls me down completely when I see these beautiful influencers and models. Even and especially when they are a bit curvy, they are still perfect. In many cases, that triggers exactly the opposite of what is wanted: motivation!”

In fact, I had noticed that for a long time, but at no point did I realize that these performances tended to prevent people from finally starting to run. On closer inspection, however, I could absolutely understand what Tasha means.

Beautiful Curvy Influencers and Models

I browsed some platforms like Instagram and TikTok, looking for posts from the beautiful curvy influencers and checked out channels from some sports companies. Among other things, I found it striking that the models were shot through photo filters just like everyone else.

The skin is shiny, no dents on the legs, of course she has good make-up, everything looks the way Tasha doesn’t look in reality. She stands by her imperfect body, but is also frustrated: “I have endless cellulite. When I wear running shorts, everyone sees it. I know many women who are a bit more than me. They all have this “blemish” among other things. But look at the web. The Curvys have massive but beautiful legs. I’m fed up with that,” she tells me on the phone.

In the future, you probably won’t necessarily see the “unvarnished” truth when it comes to using more voluptuous influencers and models to promote products or even get people to run. But maybe it’s also worth saying loud and clear: there’s no reason to watch these channels, much less to get dragged down. Because basically it’s very simple!

The best motivation comes from yourself

So if some channels and advertisements are not real, then you should be honest with yourself as a first step. After all, we don’t run for Instagram or TikTok, we run for ourselves. For our well-being, for better health. Every single step you take motivates you. And if at the beginning it is a kilometer that you walk. And if after a while it’s two or three kilometers of slow jogging, you’ll feel a lot better. It is not important to take inspiration from influencers and models, because they are like fast food: eaten quickly, gone quickly.

They are not sustainable. But if you want to be healthy, athletic and a runner in the long term, build your body, build yourself up slowly. Everyone as they can, everyone at their own pace. Every step that we take ourselves is a piece of deserved motivation. And one day – if you want it – you will feel and look like a model – whether you are curvy or not. And everything that comes after that is entirely in our hands.

That’s how it works.