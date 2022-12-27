Running is one of the most effective medicines known. Thousands of scientific studies show that aerobic activity improves cardiovascular capacity and sugar metabolism, reduces bad cholesterol and has a positive effect on circulation, strengthening muscles, fighting osteoporosis and improving mood and sleep. Once the obstacle of laziness has been overcome, there is only to be gained: thanks to the endorphins, the hormone of happiness, which are produced in large quantities during physical exercise so as to lead to a sense of excitement and well-being comparable to the use of opiates.