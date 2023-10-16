Running May Be as Effective as Antidepressants for Treating Depression and Anxiety, Study Finds

Running May Be as Effective as Antidepressants in Treating Depression or Anxiety, New Research Suggests

Running might be just as effective as taking antidepressants in treating depression or anxiety, according to a new study conducted by researchers in Amsterdam. The research aimed to determine the best way to alleviate the effects of depression and anxiety, and whether lifestyle intervention or medication would yield different outcomes for mental and physical health.

Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders earlier this year, the study is the first to compare the effects of antidepressants with running exercises for anxiety, depression, and overall health. The study involved 141 patients with depression, anxiety disorder, or both, who were divided into two groups: one group received the antidepressant escitalopram, while the other group attended supervised 45-minute group running sessions two to three times a week.

After the 16-week trial period, approximately 44% of participants from both groups experienced improvements in symptoms of depression or anxiety, indicating that running was just as effective as medication. Additionally, the running group showed improvements in weight, waistline, blood pressure, and heart health, whereas the medication group saw a slight decline in these areas.

Experts have viewed exercise as a complementary support to formal treatments like psychotherapy or medication. Karmel Choi, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School, stated that exercise can be as useful as an antidepressant, with fewer side effects and more physical health benefits. However, the question of whether exercise or medication is the better treatment option for depression or anxiety remains open and depends on various factors.

Personal preferences and perceptions, including motivation to exercise and concerns about medication side effects, play a significant role in determining which treatment option works best for individuals. Felipe Barreto Schuch, an associate professor of Psychiatry and Mental Health, emphasized that there are no additional risks in combining pills and exercise—they are not mutually exclusive.

It is important to note that exercise alone is usually not sufficient for individuals with severe depression, as severe depression often requires a combination of treatments and close medical supervision. However, exercise can be a viable option for severely depressed individuals, especially when used in conjunction with medication, as shown in a 2015 study.

Determining the best exercise type for individuals who benefit most from physical activity remains a question, though studies have shown that there is no difference between aerobic and anaerobic exercise. While the recent research was not a randomized trial, and participants were allowed to choose their treatment, the study highlights the importance of personalized treatment plans for depression and anxiety.

Scientific consensus emphasizes the need for open discussions with healthcare providers to evaluate individual situations and tailor treatment plans accordingly. The time it takes for someone to experience relief from depression through exercise can vary, and consistency is key. Following a routine over time is more likely to produce positive effects.

In conclusion, while both exercise and medication are viable options for treating depression and anxiety, it is crucial to remember that not all patients will respond to these treatments. It is essential to work with healthcare providers to determine the most suitable treatment plan based on individual needs.