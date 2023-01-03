Per lose weight, burn calories, speed up metabolism, what to choose between Run or walk, to dispose of Christmas binges? Running or walking especially in these mild days can help not only our physical shape or to lose those two or three kilos taken during the festive dinners but also our good mood.

To lose weight, burn calories, speed up the metabolism, but also to keep the heart healthy, strengthen the immune system and improve mood, reducing stress and increasing the quality of sleep, what are the differences between running and walking?

And which of the two is better?

Running and walking are both so-called cardio activities, or cardiovascular exercises, the benefits of which have been known for some time now. But obviously there are differences between one and the other, trivially in terms of speed but also of physical effort, and one would think that between running and walking, the former is better. Yet a comparison of various scientific and clinical studies shows that running is not always better than walking.

Running and walking: the comparison

To make a comparison between running and walking, let’s start with data from the 2013 National Runners’ and Walkers’ Health Study: the study monitored and compared data relating to weight loss and fitness from over 50,000 people, runners or walkers, for 1 years.

Everyone who walked regularly lost weight. However, those who had run had lost more weight, men in general and women to a greater extent. Furthermore, walking had meant half the weight loss for the heavily overweight men and women compared to those who had dedicated themselves to running. But excluding the very overweight range of people, for all the other men and women walking had proved to be just as effective as running from the point of view of weight loss as a % of the initial Body Mass Index.

So, numbers in hand, if the goal of cardiovascular activity is weight loss, walking or running are both effective, although running ensures results in less time or better results if you are very overweight. But since if you are very overweight it is difficult to start running immediately, because muscles, tendons, cartilage and bones are not adequate for the effort required, walking remains the best way to start moving and then lead to running.

Burn calories and lose weight: more with running or walking?

The confirmation comes from a further study by the American Council on Exercise which wanted to quantify the number of calories burned per minute in both running and walking.

Now, the consumption of calories during a cardio activity depends on numerous factors, from the body weight (the higher it is, the more calories are burned, just as a large and heavy car consumes more fuel than a small car) to the duration of the exercise. to its intensity.

However, as demonstrated by the previous study, this too showed that running burns more calories per minute of activity than walking. Wanting to quantify: a person of about 70 kg burns about 15 calories per minute of running, and about 9 calories per minute of walking.

However, walking makes it easier to lengthen the duration of the exercise, and therefore potentially to reach the same amount of calories burned as running.

Cholesterol, hypertension, blood pressure and diabetes: is it better to run or walk?

And what about cardiovascular health? That is, in terms of reducing the risk of cholesterol, hypertension, pressure and diabetes? According to a study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology both running and walking are equally effective in reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications. According to research by the American Heart Association, 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise, i.e. walking, is enough to ward off cardiovascular problems.

Increased risk of injury from running or walking?

Finally, between the benefits and contraindications, we must also take into account if we face a greater risk of injury with running or walking. And here the answer is quite intuitive. In fact, it is enough to consider that walking, also intended as a sporty and vigorous walk, never contemplates a flight phase as happens during a run, in which there are moments in which both feet are off the ground. This results in a greater risk of injury for runners than for walkers. According to some recent statistical studies, a young subject, man or woman, on average fit and not overweight, who dedicates himself to running has a 25% higher risk of injury than the same subject who practices walking. Or it can be quantified as follows: over half of the people who practice running experience some form of injury sooner or later, while among those who practice walking it is only 1%. And by injuries we mean not only traumatic ones such as sprains but also those caused by stress to tendons and muscles.

Running and walking: the comparison

This is probably due to the fact that, according to a study, the “traumatic” forces generated by running are about 2.5 times the body weight while walking is limited to 1.2%.

So what to practice between running and walking?

In the end, the choice between what to practice between running and walking is completely individual and depends on your state of shape, age, the existence of previous injuries or pathologies, constancy and the time you want to dedicate to these cardio activities. and of course the results you want to achieve. But there is no doubt that both are forms of exercise with positive effects on the body and mind, completely appropriate for anyone who wants to acquire an active lifestyle.