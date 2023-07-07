Running, the benefits not only physical: all the benefits for health

Running is a workout that allows you to lose weight and have several physical benefits. But what if that’s not all?

Among the many sports that exist, running is certainly one of those that win over people’s hearts. Although it requires enormous physical resistance and a lot of training, such a practice manages to guarantee a truly unique sense of freedom and light-heartedness.

Over time, those who approach this sport see various benefits. Therefore, not only does it help to lose weight, improve heart health and lower cholesterol levels, but it also helps the metabolism, increases bone strength and even boosts the immune system. In short, some noteworthy advantages.

If the ride also had other advantages not only physical? Here’s what new studies have found.

The non-physical benefits of running: It reduces the likelihood of developing progressive brain disease

A new study has found that aerobic activities, including running, are associated with good health, reduce the chances of developing brain disease progressive come l’Alzheimer.

What are the benefits of running on Alzheimer’s (tantasalute.it)

This disease slowly destroys memory and the ability to think. There are currently no treatments to prevent it or stop its progression. Hence this study kindle a hope on how to counter it.

The study was conducted on 649,000 US veterans with an average age of 61. The fittest subjects were identified using a treadmill test. These had developed the 33% less Alzheimer’s (after 8.8 years) compared to less trained subjects.

The results showed that the association between cardiorespiratory form and risk of Alzheimer’s is inverse, ie the more trained and fit you are, the less chance you have of getting this disease. So running, which is considered one of the most effective exercises for improving physical fitness, is rightfully a useful tool to counteract the onset of the disease.

The neurologist Edward Zamrini, author of the study, said that it is very promising to know that increasing physical activity can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s since there are no adequate treatments to prevent or stop the progression of this disease. He went on to say, “It is You can work on making changes and improvements to your fitness and hopefully this will be associated with a decreased risk of Alzheimer’s disease years later”.

Running is a sport practiced by many people, aware of the physical benefits of this training. But this shows that this is not all.

Do you suffer from anxiety? Start practicing running and witness all its benefits

Running, in addition to being good for the body and helping reduce the risk of developing progressive brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, it’s also good for the mood: running is a fantastic ally against anxiety.

Why running is important to combat anxiety (tantasalute.it)

Practicing a sport alone allows you to “disconnect” from the rest of the world, only think about what you are doing and this, for the busy life that we are used to living, can really be a panacea. Anxiety sufferers know how it feels: they feel discomfort, worry and are afraid of the future. In addition to these psychological symptoms, sweat and agitation can also be felt physically.

Are so many the benefits of running against anxiety:

Fill up on vitamin D: there are links between vitamin D and depression, so if there is a deficiency of this vitamin, anxiety disorders could be accentuated, and there could also be an increase in cortisol (stress hormone). For this reason, taking vitamin D through food sources, supplements and by practicing aerobic activity such as running outdoors can help you physiologically reduce the symptoms of anxiety.Lower cortisol: Endorphins (dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine) are chemical neurotransmitters responsible for good mood and can help manage anxiety. If these are present, they inhibit cortisol which, with its action, blocks the absorption of vitamin D. Ergo, the more endorphins you have in your body, the more you can absorb vitamin D and the happier you are (and less anxious!) .Improve sleep: running improves the quality and quantity of sleep. When you are more tired, it stimulates the release of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which facilitates REM sleep. Good quality sleep is one of the best ways to manage and reduce anxiety symptoms.Help socialize: running in a group or meeting people while practicing this sport makes all the difference in the world. In fact, socializing helps reduce anxiety symptoms and helps increase confidence and self-esteem.

Last but not least, running helps to promote a positive and serene attitude towards the future and the present, keeping anxiety and worries, real or imagined, under control.

Do you want to start running? Here’s how to do it, step by step

If you don’t already run but the idea excites you (and reading all these benefits, you’re even more motivated to start), here are some tips to do it.

How to start running (tantasalute.it)Go slowly: Set realistic goals that you can achieve. Don’t be too ambitious in the beginning but take it slow, gradually increasing your performance. Also, if running is difficult for you, start with a brisk walk and enjoy the progress.Warm up at the beginning and stretch at the end: they are essential to avoid hurting yourself (possible injury or trauma).Choose the best place for you: this too makes all the difference. Many people prefer to change their running place often but in the beginning you can also choose the one you like best and where you feel best.

Running is a beneficial sport on a physical level and beyond. Studies have shown that it is also beneficial for dealing with the onset of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and disorders such as anxiety. In short, taking care of your physical shape is increasingly important not only from an aesthetic point of view but also from an all-round health point of view.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

