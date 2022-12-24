news-txt”>

The subvariant BQ.1, the so-called ‘Cerberus’, with all its derivatives, is in “significant increase” and equal to 64.1 (against 30.7% of the previous survey of 8 November), on the total of BA samples .5 of which it is a sublineage. This was revealed by the flash survey of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), relating to December 13 on the variants of Sars-CoV-2. According to the new survey, the Omicron variant reaches 100%.

BA.5 remains largely predominant, with a nationwide prevalence of 90.6% (vs. previously 91.5%). BA.4 continues its decrease, from a prevalence of 1.95% to 0.3%.