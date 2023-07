KIEV – The chain of command of the Russian army in southern Ukraine is breaking due to a crisis unprecedented in recent history. Yesterday the general Ivan “Spartak” Popovcommander of the 58th Joint Army, was ousted from his post by the chief of operations, the Generale Gerasimovbecause he had accused his superiors of treason, had asked them uncomfortable and direct questions and had threatened to go and talk to the president in case of no answer Putin.…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook