Russia, Lavrov: “Nobody needs the Third World War” | Medvedev: “Ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary” – TGCOM

  1. Russia, Lavrov: “Nobody needs the Third World War” | Medvedev: “Ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary” TGCOM
  2. Russia-NATO nuclear war approaching, Medvedev: “On the brink of world conflict” The weather
  3. Ukraine, Medvedev: ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary ANSA Agency
  4. “We can use atomic weapons”: Medvedev’s latest warning ilGiornale.it
  5. Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 26 April The print
