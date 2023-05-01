“Russia missiles against civilians, dead and wounded”

Russia has launched a new missile attack on Ukraine, causing civilian deaths and injuries. Kiev’s armed forces report that the raids have targeted the cities of Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Pavlohrad. Missiles were also fired in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Overall, the Moscow forces conducted “27 air strikes and carried out 45 MLRS (multiple rocket launcher) launches against Ukrainian troop positions and inhabited areas, causing civilian deaths and injuries”. The statement does not specify the number of victims.

Kiev would also have been the target of the raid, but the defenses of the capital have neutralized missiles and drones: there are no victims in Kiev, nor damage to buildings and infrastructure. According to Ukrainian military leaders, 15 of the 18 cruise missiles launched by Russia were intercepted and destroyed.

According to the local authorities of the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least 25 were injured, including 3 children. In Pavlohrad homes, schools and shops were allegedly hit.