Russia: Prigozhin challenges Putin, but stops 200 km from Moscow – Europe

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s march stopped 200 km from Moscow. After months of increasingly violent criticism of military institutions, the head of Wagner launched the challenge directly to Vladimir Putin by penetrating Russian territory with his militias apparently, and incredibly, without encountering any resistance. Until, in the evening, he announced his retreat “to avoid a Russian bloodbath”.

For Russia, and for the world, it was a dramatic day in which the country looked as if it could plunge into civil war. In a speech to the nation earlier this morning, the Kremlin chief called Prigozhin’s action a “stab in the back” of troops fighting in Ukraine. While the intelligence services accused him of starting an “armed civil conflict”. He did not say exactly what he wanted, but few believe in individual action, while several observers say they are convinced that a political showdown is at stake in which Prigozhin is only a pawn.

Trucks and armored vehicles in the city streets (ANSA)

After accusing the Moscow army of having bombed the positions of his men yesterday evening, the head of Wagner announced this morning that he had captured the city of Rostov on Don, the most important center close to the Ukrainian border, taking possession without firing a hit of the airport, the military headquarters and that of the internal secret services, the FSB. The situation gradually became more dramatic as the hours went by, with the local authorities who began to signal an advance of just over 20,000 Wagner militiamen northwards without anyone intervening. First the province of Voronezh, then that of Lipetsk, about 450 kilometers south of Moscow. In the evening, when the capital now seemed to be in the sights, the twist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko negotiated negotiations “which lasted all day and in agreement with Putin” in which Wagner’s boss would be given “absolutely advantageous and acceptable guarantees” in exchange for the withdrawal of his men. With Prigozhin himself who immediately afterwards announced the turnaround and the return of the militiamen to their base camps in the south of the country.

A video released by Gray Zone, one of the Telegram channels close to the Wagner Group, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin in Rostov-on-Don having talks with Colonel General Yunus-Bek Evkurov, Russian Deputy Defense Minister (ANSA)

By mid-morning, Putin had appeared on television for no more than five minutes accusing his (former?) ally of “betrayal” for personal ambitions. “All those who have chosen the path of betrayal will be punished and will be held accountable,” warned the president, who seemed to be alluding to the possible role of others besides Prigozhin. The latter had responded by stating that Putin was “deeply in error”, warning that none of his men would give themselves up. Subsequently, some sites spread rumors that Putin had fled Moscow, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov flatly denied them.

A large oil depot is on fire in Voronezh. According to the governor of the region Alexander Gusev, quoted by Tass (ANSA)

The authorities suspended Wagner’s social media accounts, but not on Telegram, where Prigozhin continued undisturbed to launch his proclamations. Not against Putin personally, but against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. While the Chechen commander Ramzan Kadyrov assured that he was ready to put his forces at the disposal of “crush” the rebellion”. Throughout the day nervousness in Moscow was growing for the possible arrival of Wagner. Police forces were deployed in nerve centers of the city, while videos broadcast on Telegram channels showed armored vehicles entering the capital from the south. Mayor Serghei Sobyanin called on the population to limit travel and announced that Monday will be a non-working day. The Foreign Ministry Instead, the Russian warned Western countries not to take advantage of the crisis to “achieve their Russophobic goals” and reiterated that the operation in Ukraine continues and that “all objectives will be achieved”. Putin again, thanking Lukashenko for the mediation and “for the work done”.