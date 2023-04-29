Russia, Prigozhin’s prediction: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin on May 15”

The expected counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army will be launched by May 15th. This is supported by the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a video interview with journalist Semyon Pegov quoted by Tass. «The Ukrainian army is ready for the counteroffensive. He was hampered by bad weather and perhaps some internal problems he had to solve,” Prigozhin said. “Maybe they will give us some rest on May 9, but the offensive will 100% start before May 15,” he concluded.

The fate of Wagner

Prigozhin then said that the Wagner Group mercenary militia could soon disappear, repeatedly complaining about how Russia is waging the war in Ukraine and claiming that the regular armed forces are not supplying ammunition to its own and accusing military leaders of treason. “Wagner is running out of his path,” Prigozhin explained. “In a short while it will cease to exist. We will become history. Nothing to worry about, things like that happen,” he added. Blogger Pegov posted the clip with Prigozhin’s statements on his Telegram channel. Interviewed by the news agency Reuters, Wagner did not comment. Prigozhin, known for his fighting style and wry sense of humor, said he joked when he said his forces would stop shelling Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces to show the city to US reporters . But he also said his troops suffered heavy losses this week due to lack of support from Moscow. Last week he expressed concern about a counterattack by well-equipped Ukrainian troops on Bakhmut. Wagner has in the past sent soldiers to fight in Syria and in conflicts across Africa. In January, the United States formally designated the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization, freezing its US assets for aiding the Russian military in the war in Ukraine.

