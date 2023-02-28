news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – The airspace over St. Petersburg, in Russia, within a radius of 200 kilometers will remain closed until 1.20 pm Moscow time (11.20 in Italy). This was announced by a source close to the TASS Air Transport Agency.



Shortly before, the city authorities had announced, in a statement on Telegram, a temporary halt of flights arriving and departing from Pulkovo airport.



“We inform you of the introduction of a temporary airspace restriction until 10:20 UTC (+3 hours Moscow time) in the area surrounding [l’aeroporto di Pulkovo] within a radius of 200 km, at all altitudes. We ask you to use alternative flight routes and make sure you have sufficient fuel reserves. The reasons for the flight cancellations will be communicated later,” the source told Tass. (ANSA).

