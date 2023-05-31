Russia, the villages already at war. «Bombs every day, even the sirens are missing»- breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV – Maybe now even in Moscow they will stop calling the war that President Putin has unleashed against Ukraine a “special operation”. Now that, 463 days after the start of the invasion, in the border area with Ukraine, Russian peasants are no longer safesoldiers can no longer feel safe and ammunition depots risk being targeted both in the occupied territories in Ukraine and in Russia. Now perhaps even the Russians will admit they are at war.

This has already been understood by the 40,000 inhabitants of Shebekino, a Russian town 8 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, in the province of Belgorod. There the most popular hashtag became #ShebekinoèRussia. A sense of abandonment emerges from the social media of these border people. â€œA couple of drones over Moscow was enough and all hell broke loose. Everyone shouting that we need to reinforce the anti-aircraft, we need to find those responsible. Here in Shebekino, on the other hand, we are bombarded practically every day and nobody takes any notice of us. We don’t even have air-raid sirens.’ Yet #ShebenikoèRussia.

“The town – writes a local journalist hidden by a pseudonym on Telegram – is in total chaos. No one is organizing evacuation buses, in fact there aren’t any. Whoever can leaves with his car. The only ones who have been evacuated in the past weeks are the children. The problem is that they have moved them to summer camps, in some cases even closer to the Ukrainian border.’

They are VKontakte, another Russian social network, there are even those who manage to make fun of: “We are the only ones in the world who are evacuated from Shebekino to Shebekino”. “The general staff can rest assured, we are full of bomb shelters: we hide behind the trees and we’re fine.” «The paradox – writes the local journalist on the Telegram Mo channel – is that the authorities seem to be doing everything to deny the danger. Last week, with bombings already on and off, they kept their appointment for the jam festival and the week before we had the tulip festival. Hurray, everything as if nothing had happened». See also "Could escape the fourth dose"

Instead something has changed. A flock of drones arrived in posh neighborhoods from the Russian capital on Tuesday. A demonstrative action, D’Annunzian if they had dropped leaflets to tell Russian citizens what their army is doing in Ukraine. Instead they just smashed glass on the 30th floor. Yesterday in Shebekino four civilians were injured and ten buildings damaged by Ukrainian artillery fire. These include the town hall and a school. More than a thousand kilometers to the south, on the Black Sea, Ukrainian attack drones (or missiles) damaged two refineries near a major oil export terminal. In Donbass, in the Russian-occupied part, Ukrainian artillery killed 5 people and wounded 19 in an agricultural village.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, conceded that Â«the situation on the Ukrainian border is quite worryingÂ». The governor of the Russian province of Belgorod, targeted by the forces of Kiev, proposed the solution: “It would be enough to conquer Kharkiv – the neighboring Ukrainian province – and we would no longer have problems of this type”.

The Ukrainian attacks probably aim at disrupt the supply chain for Russian troops. A logic identical to most of the air raids carried out by the Russians in cities far from the front. Yesterday, Moscow announced the sinking of the last major Ukrainian warship and the destruction of command and control centers, weapons depots and factories inside the country.