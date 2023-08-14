Home » Russian bombers intercepted over Denmark, Holland deploys F-16s
Russian bombers intercepted over Denmark, Holland deploys F-16s

“The Russian ‘bears’ have turned back.” Celebrate the Dutch Ministry of Defence. Two of Putin’s bombers, intercepted by the Danish air force, triggered the alarm today. They were at the North Seadirected towards theWhen. What countermove? THE Netherlands they didn’t hesitate to answer. And fighter planes F-16 they took off for one Quick Reaction Alert (QRA), an Alliance-specific procedure. Which, however, is not activated often.

