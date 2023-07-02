Russian drones over Kiev after 12 days. Zelensky: “New sanctions against Ukraine’s enemies”

After a 12-day truce, Moscow resumed attacking Kiev, largely intercepted by Ukrainian anti-aircraft drones. On the 493rd day of the war, the Russians, for their part, denounce Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region and Donetsk. Waiting for the CIA’s “peace plan”.

On the day of the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kiev, Russian bombs continued to fall on Ukraine.

The drones returned to attack the capital 12 days after the last time and two houses were destroyed in Kherson, causing three injuries: two children and a woman.

“Another enemy attack on Kiev,” he said Serhiy PopkoColonel General at the head of the military administration of Kiev, in a post on the Telegram channel.

“At the moment there is no information on any casualties or damages.”

“The air defense systems preliminarily destroyed all approaching targets,” Popko added.

Air raid alarm during the night and in the early morning hours of Sunday 2 July, 493rd day of war.

On Saturday evening, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new package of sanctions.

During its slowly advancing counter-offensive towards Marin, Bakhmut and Lyman – where heavy fighting ensued – Ukraine said it spotted two Russian missile-carrying submarines in the Black Sea.

On the Russian side, a Ukrainian attack was reported in the Zaporizhzhia region, which allegedly resulted in two deaths.

The risk of “nuclear accident” in the Zaporizhzhia plant is always in the spotlight.

In Donetsk, another attempted Ukrainian attack would be neutralized by Russian forces.

And in Belarus, meanwhile, the images highlight the construction of the new military base of the Wagner group. Conversely, the “political” fate of Yevgeny Prigozhinwho – according to official information – is staying with his loyalists in a hotel in Minsk.

Waiting for instructions from the Kremlin.

What about peace? Maybe he thinks about it CIA…

